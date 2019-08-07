Orion Twp. ZBA – Public Hearing – AB-2019-35, John Urech, 2760 Buckner Rd., 09-08-426-021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-35, John Urech, 2760 Buckner Rd., 09-08-426-021

The petitioner is seeking 3 variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78:

Article XXVII, Section 27.02(A)(8) Buildings, Structures, and Uses, for lot size ½ to 1 acre:

1. A 325 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 900 sq. ft. maximum floor area of detached accessory buildings to build a 1,225 sq. ft. detached pole barn. 2. A 233 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,300 sq. ft. total maximum floor area of all accessory buildings to build a 1,225 sq. ft. detached pole barn in addition to an existing 308 sq. ft. attached garage. Article XXVII, Section 27.02(A)(5) Buildings, Structures, and Uses 3. A 13-ft. variance above the mid-point height of the principal structure (11-ft.) to build a pole barn 24-ft. in height.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion