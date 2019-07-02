Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing – AB-2019-28, Deaette Dwyer, 3676 Grafton St., 09-29-432-001

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-28, Deaette Dwyer, 3676 Grafton St., 09-29-432-001

The petitioner is requesting 2 variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78:

Article XXVII, Section 27.02(A)(4) & Article XXVII, Section 27.05(H)(2)

1. A 10-ft. rear yard setback variance (south) from the required 10-ft rear yard setback for a 6-ft privacy fence to remain 0-ft. from the rear lot line.

Article II: A. Lot Line Front; Article VI, Section 6.04 Zoned R-2 & Article XXVII, Section 27.05(H)(2)

2. A 35-ft. front yard setback variance (west), from the required 35-ft front yard setback for a 6-ft privacy fence to remain 0-ft. from the front lot line.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion