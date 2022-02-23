Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing 3-14-22 — Galaxy Sign for MJC Ground Sign

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-05, Galaxy Sign for MJC Ground Sign, 780 S. Lapeer Rd., 09-11-476-019 The petitioner is seeking 3 variances from Sign Ordinance #153, Zoned RB 1. A 1.5-ft. height variance above the allowed 8-ft. for a ground sign to be 9.5-ft. tall. 2. A 32-sq. ft. size variance above the allowed 32-sq. ft. for a ground sign to be 64-sq. ft. 3. A 20-ft. road right-of-way setback variance from the required 20-ft. and, 1 variance from Zoning Ordinance #78; Zoned RB 1. A 20-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 20-ft.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion