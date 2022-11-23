Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing, 12-12-22, B-2022-51, General Motors Orion Assembly

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-51, General Motors Orion Assembly, 4555 Giddings Road, 09-34-200-006 & 09-34-400-011

The petitioner is seeking 1 variance from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned IC 1. A 5-ft. height variance from the maximum height of 120-ft. for structures to be 125-ft. tall.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001.

Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion