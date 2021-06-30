Orion Twp., Village halls closed July 5, meetings rescheduled

Orion Twp. Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., and Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., and government offices will be closed on July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July.

The Orion Twp. Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for July 5 has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 6 at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

Agendas are available online at oriontownship.org under the government tab.

The Orion Twp. Board of Trustees meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 5 has been changed to 7:30 p.m. July 6 at Lake Orion Village Hall in Village Council Chambers.

The village planning commission meets regularly on the first Monday of the month. Village council and commission agendas are available at lakeorion.org under the “Board” tab.

The Village of Lake Orion is resuming in-person meetings beginning in July.

– J.N.