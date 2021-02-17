Orion Twp. to update Master Plan in 2021

Residents, others, can now take an online survey to give input

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township government officials are beginning the process of updating the township’s Master Plan and want input on a new online survey to help with the decision process.

Township Supervisor Chris Barnett says he is looking forward to hearing from the public as part of the Master Plan process and encourages residents and business owners to check in regularly at the township’s website, oriontownship.org.

“We’re really looking forward to listening to ideas, comments, observations, and other thoughts from the community,” Barnett said. “I encourage everyone to participate in as many ways as possible so your voice is heard regarding the future of land use and development in the township.”

The township’s Master Plan “is a big-picture, long-range document that guides policy and decision-making about how land in the Township is used for housing, transportation, commerce, and recreation,” according to an Orion Township news release.

Officials said people choose to live and work in Orion Township for many reasons: its location in southeast Michigan and northern Oakland County; its neighborhoods, access to parks and trails, lakes and natural resources, school and access to businesses and services are among the factors cited.

With that, the township wants input residents, business owners, employees, visitors to the community and other stakeholders:

What can Orion Township do to preserve and enhance features that make the community livable and productive, while managing and guiding development and redevelopment that meets the diverse needs of current and future residents and businesses?

The survey is 52 questions and takes about 10 minutes. The township launched the community-wide opinion survey (at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ORIONRES21) at the end of January.

Survey questions include residents’ preferences on shopping (grocery and clothing, online shopping), dining out, entertainment (going to movie theaters, sporting events), outdoor recreation, housing (types of housing and proximity to work, recreation, shopping).

The survey is confidential and does not ask people to leave information that could identify them.

Township officials also plan to host a Master Plan Open House, in-person or virtual, in April.

Throughout the year, the township’s Planning and Zoning Department, planning commission and planning consultants, Giffels Webster, will work to understand current demographics, economics and how Orion Township land is currently used.

They will then look at trends and projections on how Orion Township’s population and marketplace may change over the next 10-20 years.

Orion Township is planning to launch a student art contest that allows local children ages 5-18 to share what they like best about Orion Township and their vision of the future. Details to follow.

For more information on the Master Plan, visit www.oriontownship.org.