Orion Twp. to benefit from road commission safety grants

The Road Commission for Oakland County will receive more than $1.4 million in federal safety road-funding grants, of which Orion Township will see improvements on Clarkston and Baldwin roads.

• The road commission will apply high-friction surface treatment on three curves on Clarkston Road between Thistle Valley Lane and Pine Tree Road. The estimated grant amount is $273,069, while the total project cost is estimated at $303,411.

• Baldwin Road will also get a high-friction surface treatment on a curve west of the Baldwin/Indianwood/Coats roads roundabout on the Orion/Independence townships border. The project is expected to cost $185,193, with $166,673 in grand funding.

“Safety is the road commission’s top priority, and the receipt of these grants confirms that our project selection and design processes are focused on the safety of the road system users,” said RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar.

The RCOC received notification in late December that the federal government awarded grants for six projects in Oakland County through the Local Safety Program.

The program provides funds for local road projects to address areas where there have been a concentration of serious injury and fatal crashes, or that include specific types of road safety improvements. – J.N.