Orion Twp. SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. All Members present. Trustee Steimel arrived at 6:15 p.m.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:05 p.m. to Discuss Attorney Opinion.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 7:15 p.m.

Invocation Pastor Rochelle of Echo Christian Fellowship. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Citizen of the Month Linda Moran, Polly Ann Trail Manager.

Recognized Sergeant Darrin Zehnpfenning of Oakland County Sheriff’s office with the Green-Up Award.

Supervisor Barnett delivered proclamations regarding Neurofibomatosis Awareness, Building Safety, and Mental Health Month.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $3,153,128.09, and payrolls of $291,296.93. Total disbursement of funds of $3,444,425.02, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, March 18, 2019.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, PC-2019-06 Silverbell Pointe PUD Concept Plan, March 20, 2019.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting, April 10, 2019.

Approved Annual Sign Permit for Gingellville Community Church and reduced fee to $25.00.

Approved Request for Temporary Street Crossover for the Lake Orion Challenge at Kern, Adams and W Gunn Roads, on October 5, 2019.

Accepted the donation of a temporary grading easement.

Approved Peddler/ Solicitor license for Sugar Rush, LLC for 90 days.

Approved Peddler/ Solicitor license for Rove Pest Control for 90 days.

Approved the Special Permit Application under Ord. 76 for Friends of Camp Agawam fundraiser to be held July 26 & 27, 2019 at Camp Agawam.

Appointed Michael DeLuca to the Environmental Resources Committee.

Scheduled Public Hearing for SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3.

Scheduled Public Hearing for Square Lake Water Quality Control SAD #3B.

Authorized Supervisor to proceed with the preparation of the cost estimate for Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control SAD #6.

Authorized Supervisor to proceed with the preparation of the cost estimate for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1.

Authorized Supervisor to proceed with the preparation of the cost estimate for Mill Lake Gardens Private Road Maintenance SAD #4.

Authorized Supervisor to proceed with the preparation of the cost estimate for Bunny Run Annex #5 (Portion of) Private Road Maintenance SAD #1.

Approved the first reading of Amendment to Ord. 132, Parks & Recreation and directed the Clerk to publish second reading for May 6, 2019.

Approved Marine Patrol Agreement with Oakland County Sheriff Office.

Authorized request for proposals for Outdoor Exercise Equipment for the Parks & Recreation Department.

Awarded bid for asphalt patching, sealcoating, and line painting to Diversified Asphalt and Concrete.

Awarded bid for roof replacement to Weatherseal Home Improvement.

Approved Indianwood Golf Club Private Fireworks Display Permit contingent upon display being conducted in full compliance with NRPA 1123-2006 Edition, the code for Fireworks Display.

Approved to waive Building Department fees for the Rotary Haggit Love Project.

Approved the lease of a new vehicle not to exceed $9,000.00 for the Building Department.

Amended the plumbing fee schedule, as presented.

Authorized the purchase of Video Conference Equipment in the amount of $7,679.46 through a regional Assistance to Firefighter Grant.

Approved the addendum to the Investment Management Agreement and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign.

Authorized payment of the Health Reimbursement Account Payout Calculations.

Accepted Employee Resignation and authorized posting/advertising the vacant position for Building Inspector.

Authorized to hire the Budget and Procurement director, and approved the necessary budgets adjustments.

Authorized Supervisor in consultation with the Board’s Waste Hauler Subcommitte, Resource Recycling Services and the Township Attorney to prepare and issue a non-binding request for proposals selection of an exclusive provider of trash collection for all residential units in the Township.

Approved the Trash Hauler License for Community Disposal subject to payment of fees for four vehicles per the application.

Approved the Trash Hauler License for TNR Lawn & Dumpster LLC, as presented.

Conditionally Approved PC-2019-12, Orion Marketplace Condominium.

The Township Board is on record in opposition to legislation that would allow township boards the option to have its elected offices appear as nonpartisan on the ballot.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports.

Received and filed Revenue, Expenditure and Balance Sheets.

Received and filed Notice of Second Meeting for the Augmented Drainage Board.

Received and filed Oakland County Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Cards.

Received and filed letter from Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center.

Meeting adjourned at 10:06 p.m.

