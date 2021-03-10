Orion Twp. sheriff’s deputy saves a man who overdosed on heroin

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Two men are lucky to be alive after overdosing on heroin on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a 911 welfare check at 11:20 a.m. March 4 at Dutton Road and Interpark Drive when the caller told authorities that a pickup truck was slowly rolling eastbound on Dutton Road at the Lapeer Road (M-24) traffic light.

It appeared the driver and passenger were both unconscious and slumped over inside the vehicle, the 911 caller said.

The caller slowly followed the vehicle while another concerned motorist exited his vehicle and ran alongside the vehicle in order to open the door and get the vehicle stopped and in park, a sheriff’s office report on the incident stated.

A deputy nearby quickly responded and removed both the driver and passenger from the truck.

Dash cam video of the incident shows Deputy Craig Stout approaching the pickup truck on the side of the road, and the good Samaritans who stopped to help.

Stout determined the driver, a 39-year-old Pontiac man, was breathing; however, the deputy determined the passenger, a 35-year-old man from Quincy, Kentucky, was not breathing.

“He’s turning gray on me,” Stout can be heard saying on the recording. The man is pulled from the vehicle and laid on the ground.

The deputy administered two doses of Naloxone (Narcan) to the passenger and then began chest compressions.

As the men began to slowly revive, Stout asks them what they took.

“Listen, you weren’t breathing, buddy. We brought you back,” he said. “We’re trying to save your life. Be honest. You’re not in any trouble.”

Stout can then be heard telling the man the severity of the situation.

“You were dead. Let me just reiterate that for you. You were dead.”

STAR EMS, the Orion Township Fire Department and Auburn Hills Police Department arrived on scene when the passenger began breathing.

Both the passenger and driver of the vehicle were transported to McLaren Hospital, police said.

Prescription narcotics were located inside the vehicle, police said.