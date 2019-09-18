Orion Twp. receives $239K EGLE grant for single-hauler recycling program

Orion Township received a $239,836 grant to from the state to support its curbside recycling program.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Sept. 4 infrastructure grants totaling $1.23 million that will improve and expand recycling programs in eight Lower Peninsula counties, according to news release from EGLE Director Liesl Clark’s office.

Orion Township received the nearly $240,000 grant to support the township’s plan to shift from subscription-based curbside recycling service to single-hauler, cart-based curbside recycling for all township residents.

Orion Township’s grant was the second highest amount awarded. The cities of Lansing and East Lansing jointly received a $480,000 grant.

The township is currently int the process of switching from a subscription-based program – where each household or Homeowner’s Association contracts its own solid waste and recycling company – to a single-hauler program for the entire township.

At its Aug. 5 meeting, the township board awarded the contract to Green For Life as the new garbage/recycling hauler.

The switch, which is expected to begin in January, will save about $2 million cumulatively each year for resdents, according to estimates in the township’s single-hauler overview document.

The township is currently in the process of contract negotiations with GFL to finalize service details and the transition schedule.

The contract will then be brought back to the board for final approval. – J.N.