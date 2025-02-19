Orion Twp. rated a 5-star community in iLabs study

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Orion Township has been recognized, along with 91 other communities across the state, as a five-star community by the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

In the annual eCities study conducted by researchers at iLabs at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Orion Township was highlighted for its successes and efforts in contributing to Michigan’s entrepreneurial growth and economic development.

“This recognition by the University of Michigan’s eCities study is a testament to the collaborative spirit between Orion Township and our vibrant business community. We’re committed to attracting new investments that align with our long-term vision for job creation, support for local businesses, and a community that thrives. Being designated as a 5-Star community for another year reinforces our dedication to fostering a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and businesses to flourish in Orion Township,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

The eCities study analyzed publicly available data from 277 communities from 54 counties in Michigan. Researchers focused on the five-year changes in property values, community assets and tax rates, which can demonstrate the growth, investments and cost of doing business within the community. For the five-year period of 2019-2023, these communities increased their capital assets by an average of 3.71% per year by investments such as new buildings, roads and bike paths and library renovations, according to iLabs researchers.

Further, these places are home to 86% of Michigan’s real commercial property and have 64% of the state’s total property value. Communities that have seen the strongest growth in business development over the past five years, while controlling the costs of doing business in town, are designated as five- and four-star communities.

Although accounting for less than 20% of the State’s cities and townships, the 277 communities analyzed are home to 71% of Michigan’s population and 87% of the state’s commercial property.

“Each year, we enjoy recognizing the efforts made by cities and townships throughout Michigan to support business growth and entrepreneurship in their communities,” said Kari Kowalski, assistant director of iLabs.