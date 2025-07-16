Orion Twp. Public Library’s drive-thru window begins serving readers

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Public Library announced last week that it had opened a new drive-thru window to better serve library patrons.

The service allows patrons to pick up and return materials without getting out of their cars. Those who would like to use the window can place a hold on any materials, then select “Orion drive-up window.” Patrons will be notified when their materials are ready for pickup. Online: orionlibrary.org. – J.G.