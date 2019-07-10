Orion Twp. Public Library seeks authors, illustrators for book fair in September

The Orion Township Public Library will host an Author/Illustrator Fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 28, offering authors and illustrators the opportunity to promote their published books and meet fellow book lovers.

To be considered as a guest at the fair, the library asks authors/illustrators to register by 5 p.m. on July 31. Only those who have registered will be considered.

Selections will be made no later than Aug. 10 and all authors will be notified of their approval or denial via email.

Authors must bring their own books to sell and will be responsible for all sales (types of currency accepted, sales tax, etc.)

Anyone with questions, comments or concerns can contact Adult Services Librarian Dan Major or Youth Services Librarian Katie Perkey at 248-693-3000.

Authors and illustrators can register online at: https://orionlibrary.org/were-looking-for-local-authors-and-illustrators/. — J.N.