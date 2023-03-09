Orion Twp. Public Library board appoints Nate Butki as new trustee

The Orion Township Public Library announced the appointment of Nathan Butki as a trustee on the library’s board of trustees.

Butki is a lifelong resident of Orion Township and previously served as a trustee on the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nate to the Board of Trustees,” said Library Director Chase McMunn. “His experience and dedication to the community make him an excellent addition to the library. His passion for the library as a valuable community resource is clear, and I’m sure he will be a great resource in helping us continue to grow in meaningful ways.”

Butki was appointed unanimously during the board’s Feb. 16 meeting.

Butki, who will serve until November 2024, looks forward to getting to know the library staff, volunteers and patrons and working collaboratively to enhance the services and resources that OTPL offers.

“Having places in a community where people can share, explore, dream and learn together matters more today than ever. Libraries are those places,” said Butki. “If you haven’t visited recently, you should – the programs, resources and people are amazing. I am grateful and honored to support the awesome OTPL team and the important work of ensuring our community has a great library system available to all.”

The six-member OTPL Board of Trustees governs the library and is responsible for its annual operations and upkeep.

The board typically meets on the third Thursday of every month in the library’s conference room.

