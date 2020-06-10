Orion Twp. Public Library announces plans to reopen

The Orion Township Public Library finalized plans for reopening this past week.

Library staff returned to the library on Monday to start preparations for a safe opening, said library Director Karen Knox.

Starting on June 10, return bins will reopen, however the due date for all materials will remain July 6. No fines will be incurred until after that date.

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours and may not be checked out until that quarantine period is over.

Beginning on June 22, the library is expected to start offering curbside pickup, however this plan is subject to change. After this date they will also be accepting home delivery applications (more information to come).

Virtual programming will also be expanded and auto renewals will be turned back on once items begin circulating.

Items that were placed on hold before the library was closed will be available for curbside pickup after June 22.

The interior of the library will remain closed to the public until the library staff can provide a safe space that includes proper distancing for staff and visitors. — M.K.