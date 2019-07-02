Orion Twp. Notice of Hearing SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3

Charter Township of Orion

Notice of Hearing on

SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements for private road maintenance (grading, gravel, snow removal, ice maintenance, chloride, drainage/ditching, tree and shrub trimming/removal) in Sunset Hills and Sunset Hills #1 (Kempster, Hill Lawn, Crestmont, Willow, Maple Pt., Elkhorn Lake Rd., Valley Rd., Devon Rd., Cove Ln.).

2. That special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

09-10-332-023 09-10-332-009 09-10-332-032 09-10-332-006 09-10-332-005 09-10-332-004 09-10-332-043 09-10-332-042 09-10-332-051 09-10-332-038 09-10-332-035 09-10-329-007 09-10-329-006 09-10-329-005 09-10-329-004 09-10-329-009 09-10-328-007 09-10-328-008 09-10-328-002 09-10-328-001 09-10-307-017

09-10-307-016 09-10-307-020 09-10-307-012 09-10-307-019 09-10-307-024 09-10-307-025 09-10-307-033 09-10-307-032 09-10-307-022 09-10-307-021 09-10-307-036 09-10-301-002 09-10-301-021 09-10-301-025 09-10-301-026 09-10-301-027 09-10-301-016 09-10-302-001 09-10-302-013 09-10-302-005 09-10-302-014

09-10-302-008 09-10-302-009 09-10-302-015 09-10-303-006 09-10-303-007 09-10-303-003 09-10-303-002 09-10-303-001 09-10-304-001 09-10-305-008 09-10-306-003 09-10-327-001 09-10-327-005 09-10-326-005 09-10-326-006 09-10-330-001 09-10-330-012 09-10-330-013 09-10-330-014 09-10-330-015 09-10-330-016

09-10-330-024 09-10-331-014 09-10-331-028 09-10-331-027 09-10-331-022 09-10-331-031 09-10-331-029 09-10-331-030 09-10-331-023

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm, to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment shall be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. The hearing for the purpose of confirming the special assessment will be held, if at all, at some time in the future pursuant to notice given as required by law. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 7-3-19; 7-10-19