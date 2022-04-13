Orion Twp. Public Hearing – Orion Grill Liquor License

***NOTICE***
Charter Township of Orion
Board of Trustees
Orion Grill Liquor License
PUBLIC HEARING
April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360
The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the application for a liquor license requested by Orion Grill.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
Posted: 4/7/2022
Publish: 4/11/2022
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.