Orion Twp. Public Hearing – Orion Grill Liquor License

***NOTICE***

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Orion Grill Liquor License

PUBLIC HEARING

April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360

The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the application for a liquor license requested by Orion Grill.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Posted: 4/7/2022

Publish: 4/11/2022

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.