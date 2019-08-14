Orion Twp. Public Hearing Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control (Weed/Algae Control) SAD #6

Charter Township of Orion

Notice of Public Hearing on

Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control (Weed/Algae Control) SAD #6

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements to Elkhorn Lake by the eradication of algae and weeds.

2. That special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-10-380-016 09-10-380-010 09-10-380-009 09-10-380-015 09-10-380-014 09-10-380-017 09-10-376-034 09-10-376-033 09-10-376-038 09-10-376-031 09-10-376-030 09-10-376-029 09-10-376-012 09-10-376-035 09-10-376-008 09-10-376-007 09-10-376-028 09-10-376-004 09-10-376-003 09-10-376-002 09-10-329-007

09-10-329-006 09-10-329-005 09-10-329-004 09-10-329-009 09-10-328-007 09-10-328-008 09-10-328-002 09-10-328-001 09-10-307-017 09-10-307-016 09-10-307-020 09-10-307-012 09-10-307-019 09-10-307-024 09-10-307-025 09-10-307-029 09-10-307-033 09-10-307-032 09-10-307-022 09-10-307-021 09-10-307-004

09-09-477-033 09-09-477-034 09-09-477-035 09-10-351-009 09-10-351-017 09-10-351-018 09-10-351-019 09-15-101-004 09-15-126-002 09-15-126-003

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of ten (10) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, August 19, 2019, immediately following the 7:00 pm public hearing for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1, to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment shall be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction over any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 8-7-19; 8-14-19