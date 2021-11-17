Orion Twp. Proposed Ordinance Adoption Amendment to Ord. 78 – Land Uses

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED ORDINANCE ADOPTION

AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE

ARTICLE XVIII

LAND USES

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, December 6, 2021, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article XVIII for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan; providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective date.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS: SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions of law, Article XVIII is amended by adding the herein after language in the Article as follows:

* * * ARTICLE XVIII – Industrial Park (IP) * * * Section 18.01 – Use Matrix * * * LAND USE Zoning District Footnotes P = Permitted by Right S = Special Use S* = Special Use permitted within Lapeer Road Overlay District IP Uses Not Permitted Facilities where activities of a retail nature, except for building material sales, and parcel delivery services, and licensed marihuana facilities that include a retail component as authorized under Ordinance No. 154 , are conducted. Stand alone facilities for the sale and/or consumption of food or beverages either on or off site (except as special land use within the Lapeer Overlay District * * * SECTION 2 of Ordinance

All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 3 of Ordinance

The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part, sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective upon publication, as provided by law.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the day of December 2021, and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of Orion.

Complete copies of the proposed Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website, www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.