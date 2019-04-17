Orion Twp. – PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78 – REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2019-01, PARCEL B-1

REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, May 6, 2019, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2019-01, Parcel B-1 Rezone Request, a request to rezone approximately 7.25 acres located on the northwest corner of Morgan and Baldwin Roads, Sidwell No. 09-32-301-012, a parcel that has not yet been addressed, and part of 3400 Morgan Road, Sidwell No. 09-03-301-011, from R-1 (Single Family Residential-1) to BIZ (Brown Road Innovation Zone) use groups A, B, and C. Grand Management & Development, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 04.17.19