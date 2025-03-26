Orion Twp. PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78 PC-24-03, VILLAS AT FOREST GLEN FINAL PUD REZONE AMENDMENT REQUEST

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-24-03, VILLAS AT FOREST GLEN FINAL

PUD REZONE AMENDMENT REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 7,

2025, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78,

Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-24-03, Villas at Forest Glen Final PUD, a request to conditionally rezone

approximately 20.65 acres, located on a vacant unaddressed parcel east of 310

Waldon Road and west of 270 Waldon Road near the NW corner of Silverbell and

Lapeer Road from R-2 (Single Family Residential) and SE (Suburban Estates) to

Planned Unit Development (PUD) to construct 42 homes, Sidwell number 09-23-

351-024; Pulte Homes of Michigan, LLC, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement may be examined by visiting

the Township website oriontownship.org under the Board of Trustees agenda tab and is also on

file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be

examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written

comments may be submitted before the meeting to Julia Dalrymple, Clerk, at 2323 Joslyn Road.

Julia Dalrymple, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion