Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing PC-25-14, Kern Corners Estates, request for a Conditional Rezone of two parcels, located at 1475 E. Silverbell Rd. (parcel #09-25-400-030)

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April

16, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake

Orion, MI 48360 on the following matter:

PC-25-14, Kern Corners Estates, request for a Conditional Rezone of two parcels, located at 1475

E. Silverbell Rd. (parcel #09-25-400-030) and a vacant parcel immediately north (parcel #09-25-

400-038), from Suburban Farms (SF) to Suburban Ranch (SR) with conditions, in accordance

with a concept plan depicting 14 single-family residential lots, and offer of additional conditions.

If you are not able to attend, send correspondence to Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd. addressed to

the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed Conditional

Rezone is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may

be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date

of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Julia Dalrymple, Township

Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; 248-391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the

Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Julia Dalrymple

Township Clerk