Orion Twp. Planning Commission public hearing May 19, 2021 — Mountain Substation, Special Land Use Request

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold an in-person public hearing on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:05pm, at the Orion Township Community Center, located at 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Due to ongoing health concerns arising out of COVID-19 and the possible need to comply with COVID related orders or regulations, the Township may need to hold the public meeting via a video conference as explained below. Persons wishing to attend the meeting in-person, should monitor the Township’s website at OrionTownship.org or contact the Township Planning and Zoning Department to obtain updates on the meeting status. The following matter will be considered:

Public Hearing on PC-2021-45, Mountain Substation, Special Land Use Request for an electrical substation, located at unaddressed parcel 09-36-300-004 (a parcel north of 4879 Bald Mountain Road).

In the event the in-person meeting is converted and held by video conference or video conferencing is simultaneously made available, the video conference can be accessed by downloading the app GoToMeeting. The meeting number is 599669285. Live comments and questions will be accepted during the meeting at an appropriate time that will be explained by the Chair of the meeting. Your comments may also be given live via GoToMeeting, by phoning 1 (571) 317-3122 and entering the meeting number above, or by email to pc@oriontownship.org during the meeting. Regardless of whether the meeting is held in-person or via video conference, prior to the meeting you may also send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Attention Planning Commission, Lake Orion, MI 48360 or to dwalton@oriontownship.org. A copy of the proposed application may be examined by visiting the Township Hall from now until the day of the meeting from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk