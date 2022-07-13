Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing Aug. 3, 2022 – PC-22-28, GM Orion BET 2, Special Land Use Request to expand an automotive manufacturing facility located at 4555 Giddings Road

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday,

August 3, 2022 at 7:05 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 on the following matter:

PC-22-28, GM Orion BET 2, Special Land Use Request to expand an automotive

manufacturing facility located at 4555 Giddings Road (parcels 09-34-200-006 and 09-34-

400-011).

If you are not able to attend, send correspondence to Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

addressed to the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the

proposed Special Land Use is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the

Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for

individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling

Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; 248-391-

0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public

hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk