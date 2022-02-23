Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing 3-16-22 — Grand Square of Orion, Special Land Use Request for a drive-thru restaurant

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:05 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 on the following matter:

Public Hearing on PC-2022-09, Grand Square of Orion, Special Land Use Request for a drive-thru restaurant, located on a vacant parcel, west of 637 Brown Rd. (Sidwell #09-32-400-099).

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd. addressed to the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed Planned Unit Development is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk