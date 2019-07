The regular meeting of the Orion Township Planning Commission scheduled for July 3 has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.

The planning commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. July 17 in the board meeting room, lower level of Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd.

The planning commission meets regularly on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Visit oriontownship.org for meeting agendas. – J.N.