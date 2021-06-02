Orion Twp. pedestrian dies after being hit by car on M-24

An Orion Township man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on M-24 on Saturday.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Orion Township firefighters went to Lapeer Road (M-24) near Greenshield Road at 11:15 p.m. May 29 after receiving reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to an incident report from Undersherrif Mike McCabe’s office.

Deputies arrived at the accident scene and saw two people trying to help the 51-year-old victim by giving aid.

Orion Township firefighters/EMTs arrived and performed life-saving measures, the report stated, and paramedics took the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where a doctor pronounced the man dead.

Deputies investigated and learned that the man had been wearing dark clothing and had been walking his bicycle across M-24 in a non-crosswalk area.

An OCSO Crash Investigator responded to the scene and began his investigation.

A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant resident driving southbound on M-24 hit the Orion Township man with his vehicle while the Orion Township man was attempting to cross the highway.

Alcohol use on the part of the driver was not a factor in the incident and the Mount Pleasant man was not injured in the accident.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the deceased and an autopsy has been scheduled. – J.N.