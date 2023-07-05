Orion Twp. opens Fitcore Extreme course at Civic Center Park

Camp Agawam beach, swimming area expansion complete

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Parks & Recreation Department completed two new recreational amenities in June, giving residents and guests the opportunity to challenge themselves on a new fitness course and then relax at the beach.

The township opened its Fitcore Extreme fitness course at Civic Center Park, 2525 Joslyn Rd., in mid-June. The course, designed for visitors ages 13 and older.

“We are thrilled to introduce this incredible outdoor fitness course to our community. It not only promotes physical wellness but also fosters a spirit of determination and perseverance. We invite residents and visitors alike to embrace this new challenge and discover the joy of testing their limits while enjoying the beauty of Orion’s natural surroundings,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Fitcore Extreme is described as “an exhilarating course designed to push the limits of athleticism and provide an adrenaline-fueled experience for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The course promises to redefine outdoor fitness and ignite a sense of adventure for those seeking a challenge or the thrill of competing against others.”

The township hopes the fitness course will become a “premier destination for individuals looking to challenge themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally.” The course offers a variety of obstacles, including a Spiderwalk, climbing rope, a wheel bridge and more.

The township also completed its beach and swimming area expansion on Tommy’s Lake in Camp Agawam, nearly doubling the size of the beach.

“Camp Agawam has always been a cherished gathering place for our community, and with the addition of the expanded beach area, it is now an even more desirable destination for outdoor recreation,” Barnett said. “This project is part of our long-term commitment to the community and goal of providing exceptional recreational opportunities that promote an active and vibrant community for all.”

In addition to the swimming area, Camp Agawam offers a network of trails, state-of-the-art disc golf camping and a playground for children. Camp Agawam is at 1301 Clarkston Rd. and is open to the public free of charge.

The enhancements are part of the parks and recreation department’s five-year master plan. In 2018, residents approved a five-year, 1-mill Orion Township Parks & Recreation Department millage, with 57 percent of voters supporting the millage.

Orion Township voters passed a millage renewal request in November 2022, with more than 60 percent approving another five-year tax levy to support ongoing parks maintenance and development.