Orion Twp. named a five-star community by U of M Dearborn

Orion Township was recently recognized, along with 110 other communities, as a five-star community by the University of Michigan Dearborn.

In their annual eCities study conducted by researchers at iLabs, University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Center for Innovation Research, Orion Twp. was highlighted for its successes and efforts in contributing to Michigan’s entrepreneurial growth and economic development.

“We are very proud that the University of Michigan has recognized Orion Township for its efforts in attracting new investment in the community. Our initiatives on Brown and Baldwin roads are contributing to meaningful change benefitting our residents in terms of tax base and new recreational opportunities while creating platforms for new business and employment,” said Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Other cities named five-star communities include Rochester Hills, Brandon, Fenton, Waterford and Troy.

Oxford, Rochester, Pontiac and Holly received four-star ratings.

The 2020 eCities study analyzed publicly available data from 277 communities from 54 counties in Michigan. Researchers focused on the five-year changes in property values, community assets, and tax rates, which can demonstrate the growth, investments, and cost of doing business within the community.

For example, over the five-year period of 2015-2019, these communities increased their capital assets by an average of 2.4 percent per year by investments such as library equipment, building, water, and sewage improvements, and street renovations, while property tax rates increased by less than 1 percent on average per year.

Although accounting for less than 20 percent of the State’s cities and townships, the 277 communities analyzed are home to 70 percent of Michigan’s population and 87 percent of the state’s commercial property.

“Each year, the eCities project aims to highlight the successes and continued commitment of cities and townships to grow business and support entrepreneurship within their communities,” said Kari Kowalski, iLabs project manager.

— M.K.