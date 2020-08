It should be put on the November ballot along with fixing Heights Road.

First off, it’s not the (Orion Township) board’s money, it’s the taxpayers’ and they come first, not the board members or have they forgotten that?

I would rather see this money spent wisely, like fixing Heights road. If I were them I would have a tax revolt.

Actions speak louder than words. Until they fix Heights Road, you come first.

J.P. King

Lake Orion