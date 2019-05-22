Orion Twp. Mill Lake Gardens Private Road Maintenance SAD #4

Charter Township of Orion

Mill Lake Gardens Private Road Maintenance SAD #4

Notice of Hearing

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements to Mill Lake Gardens (Mahopac, Hill, Hazel) by grading, gravel, chloriding and snow plowing.

2. That a preliminary cost estimate prepared by the Township is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-20-104-012 09-20-103-010 09-20-105-025 09-20-106-031 09-20-105-009 09-20-151-055

09-20-104-016 09-20-103-001 09-20-105-019 09-20-106-030 09-20-151-002 09-20-151-056

09-20-104-015 09-20-105-001 09-20-106-032 09-20-106-034 09-20-151-003 09-20-151-040

09-20-103-009 09-20-105-021 09-20-106-033 09-20-105-018 09-20-151-041 09-20-151-021

09-20-103-008 09-20-105-022 09-20-106-026 09-20-105-026 09-20-151-048 09-20-151-046

09-20-103-007 09-20-105-003 09-20-106-028 09-20-105-023 09-20-151-012 09-20-151-047

09-20-103-011 09-20-105-004 09-20-106-029 09-20-105-020 09-20-151-042 09-19-227-013

09-19-227-014

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, June 3, 2019 immediately following the 7:00 p.m. public hearing for the Bunny Run Annex #5 (Portion of) SAD #1, to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board approves the improvement, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. The hearing for the purpose of confirming the special assessment will be held, if at all, at some time in the future pursuant to notice given as required by law. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk