Orion Twp. man dies in house fire

A 61-year-old Orion Township man died earlier today from injuries sustained in a house fire, according to a news release from the Orion Township Fire Department.

Orion Township Fire Department personnel were sent to a home on the 2400 block of Indianwood Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. Firefighters were told a resident of the home was trapped in the basement.

Firefighters located the man and transported him to a local hospital where he later died of smoke inhalation, as determined by the Oakland County Medical Examiner. Another resident in the home at the time escaped without injury, the news release stated.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigations Unit and Orion Township Fire Department are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.