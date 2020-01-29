Orion Twp. man charged after allegedly installing hidden cameras in Auburn Hills Target fitting room

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

An Orion Township man has been charged after allegedly installing hidden cameras in a fitting room at the Auburn Hills Target.

Nathan Howard Wilson, 46, was charged and arraigned Jan. 22 before Magistrate Karen Holt at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester, according to a media release from the Auburn Hills Police Department.

He was charged with Surveilling an Unclothed Person 2nd offense, a five-year felony; Capturing/Distributing Image of Unclothed Person, a five-year felony); Eavesdropping – Installing/Using Device, a two-year felony; and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 4- to 10-year felony, the report stated.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash (no 10 percent cash surety allowed), with GPs monitoring required if Wilson is released from jail, according to authorities.

A preliminary exam conference has been scheduled for Feb. 3 in front of Judge Nancy Carniak at the 52/3 District Court.

Auburn Hills police were dispatched at 4:43 p.m. on Jan. 19, to the Target store at 650 Brown Rd. regarding a person who had just allegedly installed a hidden camera in one of the fitting rooms, police stated.

Officers, with the help of loss prevention staff at Target, made contact with Wilson at the exit to the store, the Auburn Hills P.D. report stated.

“The investigation revealed that Wilson entered the store, selected some clothing, and entered into one of the fitting rooms. It is alleged that he placed a recording device in one of the rooms. Once Wilson left the room, loss prevention staff confirmed that a camera had been installed and immediately called the police,” according to the Auburn Hills Police Department media release.

After searching Wilson, police found other recording devices, similar to what was placed in the fitting room. Wilson was then arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail pending charges.

Investigators from Auburn Hills, with the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, got a search warrant and searched Wilson’s home in Orion Township, seizing that will be examined as part of this investigation.

The Auburn Hills police are asking that if anyone was at the store and used one of the fitting rooms between 4-5 p.m. Jan. 19 to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

Authorities have identified at least one victim, a young teenage girl, who reportedly was filmed using the fitting room.

Wilson does a previous offense for Surveilling an Unclothed Person. He was convicted on Oct. 5, 2015 in the 6th Circuit Court in Pontiac. Wilson is listed as an offender on the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.