Orion Twp. man arrested after assaulting, strangling his girlfriend

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 30 block of Canary Hill Drive off of Brown Road at 10:21 a.m. March 4 on the report of a young woman trying to climb out of a window.

The caller told authorities that the neighbor was seen trying to escape the Orion Lakes mobile home from a window several times, only to be pulled back into the residence by a man.

Upon arrival, deputies located the 18-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man, with the woman telling police that her boyfriend had punched her in the face and on her body several times.

The attack then escalated with the man allegedly strangling the woman.

At one point, during the attack, the suspect produced a handgun, pointed it at her head and threatened to kill her, she told deputies.

Deputies observed several injuries to the victim, who refused on scene medical attention and was transported to the hospital by a family member.

The handgun was recovered and seized as evidence.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The complaint was sworn to at the 52nd-3rd District Court in front of Magistrate Marie Soma. Bond was set at $6,000, with a 10 percent cash surety allowed.

The defendant was ordered not to have contact with the victim and not to return to the residence.