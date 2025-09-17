Orion Twp. looks to purchase the Pine Tree Center

Twp. ‘likely’ to convert it into a park, Supervisor Barnett says

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Orion Township could be getting a new park if a purchase agreement between the township and Lake Orion Community Schools is successful.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 on Monday to authorize Supervisor Chris Barnett and township attorney Dan Kelly to draft a purchase agreement with the school district for the purchase of the Pine Tree Center, 590 Pine Tree Road.

The purchase agreement will be brought back to the board for final approval at a future meeting.

“We’ve been in discussion with the Lake Orion Community Schools leadership and Superintendent (Heidi) Mercer about the future of Pine Tree Elementary and we have come to a rough agreement on the township purchasing the property and converting it into (a) park, likely,” Barnett said. “So, that’s the plan. There’s not a lot more detail right now. We’re allowed to talk about certain things with attorney-client privilege, this is one of them, negotiations for the purchase of property.”

Board members met in closed session before the regular board meeting to discuss the potential purchase. The board did not disclose the amount that they were negotiating with the district.

“We are excited to be able to share more in three weeks,” Barnett said.

The board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the boardroom at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

“Well see where this goes, but I think it’s important for us to try and balance the best we can with the decisions we make in the township. And when there’s an opportunity to help protect some property for our residents we have to look at it seriously and I’m excited about the possibility of this opportunity, and I look forward to the results of your negotiation,” said Treasurer Matt Pfeiffer.

Residents at the meeting spoke during public comment in support of the potential purchase.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to hear that it may be turned into a park. Us residents around there were so concerned that it was going to be bought by Moceri and turned into 200 apartments. So, (I’m) fully in support of it being a park. Thank you for thinking of the residents there,” said resident Nicole Tucker, who lives next to the Pine Tree Center.

“This is like the best news I’ve heard all day. I applaud you guys for looking into that and pursuing it,” said George Dandalides, a Lake Orion Village Council member.

The Pine Tree Center opened in 1972 as Pine Tree Elementary before it was decided to be repurposed to house the Separate Center Program for All in 2017.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education supported the administration’s recommendation to close the Oakland County special needs program at Pine Tree Center during its meeting on Jan. 8. School officials also cited the cost of maintaining the programs at the center and the cost of maintenance to the aging facility as reasons for closing the building.

The district then closed the Pine Tree Center at the end of the 2024-25 school year in June.

This is not the first real estate transaction between Orion Township and Lake Orion schools.

The board of education authorized financing purchasing the Orion Center on Joslyn Road from the township on a principal amount not to exceed $3.5M during its meeting on Sept. 25, 2024.