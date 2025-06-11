Orion Twp. Library, Summer Reading Kick-off

ORION TWP. — Last Saturday the Orion Township Library held its annual Summer Reading Kick-off to celebrate the start of summer and encourage residents to sign up for its summer reading program.
This year, the theme is Color Our World.
Sign up online at orionlibrary.org and/or download the Beanstack app to win prizes and learn more about the program. – M.K.
