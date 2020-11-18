Orion Twp. Library receives new bronze statue from anonymous donor

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Orion Township Public Library has anonymously received a third donation of a life-size, one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture of two little boys, each holding a book and pointing toward the library’s front doors.

The Sculpture, “Books, Most Wonderful Friend in the World,” was created by local sculptor Suzanne Young with the Fine Arts Sculpture Centre, and is currently on display near the garden just outside the front entrance to the library.

Young earned her Masters of Fine Arts degree from Eastern Michigan University.

“Patrons are welcome to come see this beautiful addition to the library,” said Karen Knox, Orion Library director. “This is such a wonderful way for someone to leave their legacy in the community.”

Posters are currently being produced to outline the process of creating the sculpture and will be on display soon at the library.

The Orion Township Public Library is located at 825 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion and is currently open from limited services such as item pick up and drop off as well as appointments. For available library services visit orionlibrary.org or call 248-693-3000. Library services are available Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sundays.