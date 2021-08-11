Orion Twp. girl found safe after leaving her home to go for a walk

A 12-year-old girl who went for a walk in Orion Township was found unharmed in Fenton but finding her required multiple search units from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the 2300 block of Gemini Drive at 9:13 p.m. Aug. 6 for a report of a missing girl when the girl’s mother reported that her daughter had left their home to go for a walk at around 6 p.m. and had not yet returned, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Family members said the girl regularly walks on the nearby trails. Deputies attempted to ping the girl’s phone but the phone was not powered on, and deputies began to search the area.

The OCSO Aviation Unit and the OCSO Tactical Air Support Unit (TASU) went to the scene and began an aerial search. The OCSO Search and Rescue Team also went to the scene and began searching.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the girl, along with another member of the household, had been picked up by the other member’s mother and taken to their home in Fenton in Genesee County.

At 11:18 p.m., deputies went to the home and located the missing girl, who said she did not get permission to spend the night away from home.

She was reunited with her family, the report stated.

