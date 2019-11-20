Orion Twp. girl, 13, dies after tragic

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. – Alexandria Lambert loved horses and playing the saxophone, baking and sports.

On Nov. 12, the Oakview Middle School eighth-grader went snowmobiling with her boyfriend and his father in Independence Township. School had been canceled for the day.

Alexandria, 13, was riding as a passenger on a 2004 Polaris 550 snowmobile driven by the Orion Township boy, also 13-years-old, when a tragic accident claimed the life of the young teen.

The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Whipple Lake Road and N. Eston Road in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a report on the accident.

The OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit determined that a 55-year-old Independence Township man, who is the boy’s father, was driving a 2004 Polaris 550 snowmobile northbound on N. Eston Road and began slowing or stopping on the side of the road when his son, who had been following behind, failed to stop in time and struck the man’s snowmobile.

The impact caused Alexandria to be thrown from the snowmobile.

A bystander administered CPR to Alexandria, who was not breathing but had a pulse, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies from the Independence Township sheriff’s office and the Independence Township Fire Department responded to the scene, with firefighters transporting the teens to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital.

The boy was listed in stable condition. His father was not injured in the crash.

Alexandria succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff’s office reported.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends,” said Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis.

Deputies assigned as school resource officers for the Lake Orion school district were notified and worked with school administrators regarding the notification and counseling of Lake Orion students, the sheriff’s office reported.

Lake Orion Community Schools had counselors available for students at all three middle schools on Nov. 14, confirmed district Communications & Marketing Director Mark Snyder.

Funeral services for Alexandria were held on Monday at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion with a luncheon at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lake Orion following the service.

Memorial donations in honor of Alexandria may be made to Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary – PEAS, according to the Sparks-Griffin memorial page at sparksgriffin.com.

“Alexandria will always be remembered as amazingly good-hearted, talented and determined. She attended Oakview Middle School where she enjoyed playing the Alto and Baritone Saxophone with the Jazz band, ran track and played on the football team.

“Alexandria also loved horses and was an accomplished baker who had aspirations of owning her own bakery in town one day. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her,” the family said in Alexandria’s obituary.

Friends and members of the community held a candlelight vigil outside the family’s home on Sunday.

Authorities did not release the names of the father and son involved in the accident.

Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the crash and all riders were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to state law, a snowmobile may be operated on the right-of-way of public highways, except limited-access highway, if it is operated at the extreme right of the open portion of the right-of-way and with the flow of traffic on the highway. Those 12-17 years of age may operate a snowmobile if they have a valid snowmobile safety certificate in their immediate possession, or are under the direct supervision of a person 21 years of age or older; but may not cross a highway or street without having a valid snowmobile safety certificate in their immediate possession.