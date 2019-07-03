Orion Twp. Fire Dept. responds to 127 calls over two weeks

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to 127 calls for service from June 12-25 according to information from Fire Chief Robert Duke’s department response report to the Orion Township Board of Trustees.

Of those calls, 92 were in response to medical situations, nine were for personal injury accidents, five were for fires (structure, vehicle or outdoor), three were citizen assists, there was one burn complaint and 17 were classified as “Good Intent” or “Other.”

Firefighters responded at 9:53 a.m. June 12 and 10:54 a.m. June 15 for vehicle fires. Firefighters also got a call for a boat fire at 7:14 p.m. June 21.

The department also checked out a fuel spill at 8:06 p.m. June 19; a gas leak at 2:29 p.m. June 17; and a carbon monoxide investigation at 8:17 p.m. June 16.

There were also nine vehicle accidents, six commercial fire alarms and eight residential fire alarms to which firefighters responded over the two weeks.

Medical calls consist of a variety of issues, such as aiding residents in lift assists and breathing difficulties, chest pains and various illnesses. – J.N.