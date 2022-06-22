Orion Twp. Fire Dept. hires two full-time firefighters

The Orion Township Board of Trustees approved hiring two full-time firefighters during the board’s meeting on Monday.

Board members unanimously approved promoting Alan Adorjan from paid on-call firefighter to full-time firefighter/paramedic, effective the week of June 21.

The board also approved hiring Timothy Brown as a new full-time firefighter/paramedic, pending the results of background check, physical and drug screening.

Brown would join the Orion Township Fire Department the week of July 11.

Fire Chief Rob Duke, Supervisor Chris Barnett and human resources held interviews and completed the selection process, according to a board memo dated June 15. – J.N.