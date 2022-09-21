Orion Twp. Election Commission Meeting Sept. 30, 2022

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 – 3:30 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion
Election Commission will conduct the public accuracy test for
the November 8, 2022, General Election on Friday, September
30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal
Building, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.
The public accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate that the
computer programs used to record and count the votes cast at
the election meet the requirements by law.
Orion Township Election Commission
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Mike Flood, Trustee
Brian Birney, Trustee