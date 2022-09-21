Orion Twp. Election Commission Meeting Sept. 30, 2022

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 – 3:30 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion

Election Commission will conduct the public accuracy test for

the November 8, 2022, General Election on Friday, September

30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal

Building, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.

The public accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate that the

computer programs used to record and count the votes cast at

the election meet the requirements by law.

Orion Township Election Commission

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Mike Flood, Trustee

Brian Birney, Trustee