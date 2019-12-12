Orion Twp. – Election Commission Meeting 12-19-19

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.
Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion Election Commission will meet Wednesday, November 19, 2019 to:
· Make temporary relocation of polling location changes for Precinct 11 Orion Oaks & Precinct 13 Gingellville Community Church.
· 2020 Election updates
The meeting will take place at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan.
Orion Township Election Commission
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Mike Flood, Trustee
Brian Birney, Trustee
Publish – December 11, 2019
Posted – December 10, 2019
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 248-391-0304, ext. 4001, at lease seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.