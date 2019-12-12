Orion Twp. – Election Commission Meeting 12-19-19

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion Election Commission will meet Wednesday, November 19, 2019 to:

· Make temporary relocation of polling location changes for Precinct 11 Orion Oaks & Precinct 13 Gingellville Community Church. · 2020 Election updates

The meeting will take place at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan.

Orion Township Election Commission

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Mike Flood, Trustee

Brian Birney, Trustee

Publish – December 11, 2019

Posted – December 10, 2019

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 248-391-0304, ext. 4001, at lease seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.