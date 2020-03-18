Orion Twp. Community Bulletin

Senior Meals

If you or someone you know is over 60 years old and is in need of emergency, even if temporary, daily meals, please contact Meals on Wheels at 248-608-0264 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

General Assistance

If you’re an Orion Township resident in need of community resources and/or temporary assistance, please call 248-391-0304 ext. 3507, or email Orion Township at help@oriontownship.org.

The Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department is working to assist seniors (and the general population), as needed. While the Orion Center is closed to public walk-ins, those in need of assistance can call the Orion Center at 248-391-0304 ext. 3500 for information on senior services.