Orion Twp. – Close of Registration for the General Election on Nov. 5, 2019

NOTICE OF

CLOSE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 FOR THE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

To the Qualified Electors of Orion Township, Oakland County, Michigan:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any qualified elector of Orion Township, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Orion Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State Branch office; or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at https://mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Orion Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 21, 2019.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Orion Township Clerk’s Office, 2525 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 during the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. • Saturday, November 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. • Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE NOVEMBER 5, 2019 GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE CONDUCTED IN ALL VOTING PRECINCTS OF ORION TOWNSHIP, FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSAL:

Oakland Community College Operating Millage Renewal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be levied on all taxable property within the Oakland Community College district, State of Michigan, be renewed at a rate of 0.7545 mill ($0.7545 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2022 through 2031, inclusive, to provide funds for College operating purposes? It is estimated that if the millage is approved and 0.7545 mill is levied in 2022, it would raise $45,065.057 for the College.

VOTERS IN ROCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WILL VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING PROPSAL:

Rochester Community Schools Millage Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be levied against all property in Rochester Community School District, Counties of Oakland and Macomb, State of Michigan, be increased by the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.5000 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 (ten) years, 2020 to 2029, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purpose of construction or repair of school buildings, the improvement and development of sites, security improvements, acquiring or upgrading technology, and for any other purpose which may be authorized by law? It is estimated that the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the 2020 calendar year shall be approximately $7,881,817; revenues from this millage will be distributed to Rochester Community School District.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the Orion Township Clerk’s Office for accommodations.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

2525 Joslyn Road

Lake Orion, MI 48360

(248) 391-0304, ext. 4001

pshults@oriontownship.org

Posted: 9/27/19

Publish: 10/2/19