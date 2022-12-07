Orion Twp. Budget Workshop Session Public Hearing Dec. 19, 2022

***NOTICE***
Charter Township of Orion
Board of Trustees
Budget Work Session
PUBLIC HEARING
December 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360
The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on
Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323
Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the 2023 budget.
Oral and written public comment is welcome. Please submit written comments to
the attention of Penny S. Shults, Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360
or email pshults@oriontownship.org. Please call (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001 if
additional information is needed.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
Posted: 12/6/2022
Publish: 12/14/2022
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability
should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two
hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.