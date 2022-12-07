Orion Twp. Budget Workshop Session Public Hearing Dec. 19, 2022

***NOTICE***

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Budget Work Session

PUBLIC HEARING

December 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion MI 48360

The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on

Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323

Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, regarding the 2023 budget.

Oral and written public comment is welcome. Please submit written comments to

the attention of Penny S. Shults, Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360

or email pshults@oriontownship.org. Please call (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001 if

additional information is needed.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Posted: 12/6/2022

Publish: 12/14/2022

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability

should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two

hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.