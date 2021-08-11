Orion Twp. boy who ran away from home is located safely in Rochester Hills

An Orion Township teen is safe after running away from home, causing the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to bring in its Search and Rescue Team.

Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 1300 block of Clarkston Road at 7:55 p.m. Aug. 4 after the parents called and said their 13-year-old son ran away from home. The teen had gotten into an argument with his parents over chores and then fled the house on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

The parents told deputies that their son had never run away before and had no idea where he could have gone.

Deputies searched the home and nearby locations but did not locate the boy. As it began to get dark and the boy was still missing, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was activated.

As the team was staging their search, the mother received a phone call from the boy, who said he was in Rochester Hills.

Rochester Hills deputies went to the boy’s location and stood by until he was reunited with his mother.

Orion Township Deputies then met the family back at the residence for follow up. — J.N.