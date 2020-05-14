Orion Twp. board will have at least one new member after elections

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

There will be at least one new member on the Orion Township Board of Trustees after Trustee John Steimel withdrew his name from the race.

And while there is a crowded race for trustee, there likely will not be any changes in the township’s top three elected positions.

Supervisor Chris Barnett, Clerk Penny Shults and Treasurer Donni Steele, all republicans, are running unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary for four-year terms. Unless someone files to run on a nonpartisan ticket in the Nov. 3 general election, all three face an uncontested re-election. There are no democratic candidates.

Steimel, currently the longest serving trustee on the board, withdrew from the election on April 24, one week after filing, but even without Steimel in the running, there are seven candidates vying for the four open trustee spots.

Republican incumbents Brian Birney, Julia Dalrymple and Michael Flood, Jr. are seeking re-election for another four-year term.

Democrats Cheyenne Dwyer and Eileen Nolton and Republicans Kimberly Urbanowksi and Marie Monaco are challenging for the spots, which go to the four candidates who receive the most votes.

Lake Orion Village Council

There are four seats up for election on the village council, currently held by council President Ken Van Portfliet, President Pro-Tem Bradley Mathisen and Council Members John Ranville and Jerry Narsh.

The top three vote getters in the Nov. 3 general election will get four-year terms and the fourth-place finisher will serve a two-year term on the council.

Candidates must file a non-partisan nominating petition by 4 p.m. July 21.

Orion Library Board

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. July 16 to appear on the November ballot. Candidates may pay a non-refundable $100 fee in lieu of submitting petitions.

For filing petitions/packets:

Township, village and library board candidates must contact Orion Township Clerk Penny Shults at 248-391-0304, ext. 4001 to request a candidate filing packet, or to drop off candidate filing documents during business hours.

Lake Orion Community Schools

There are four seats up for election in November on the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education. The seats are currently held by Vice-President Birgit McQuiston, Secretary Dana Mermell and Trustees Scott Taylor and Nate Butki.

School board candidates must file petitions by 4 p.m. July 21 with the Oakland County Elections Division in the Oakland County Court House, 1200 North Telegraph Rd., Dept. 417 in Pontiac.

Call 248-858-0564 or email elections@oakgov.com for petition and filing packet information.

See next week’s issue of The Lake Orion Review for information on county and state candidates.