Orion Twp. board to hold workshop on new Township Hall, sheriff’s office on Aug. 6

The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a workshop on the new Township Hall and Sheriff’s Office complex.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

This will also be the first meeting since the pandemic began that the public is able to attend in person. Attendees will have to adhere to safety guidelines.

The meeting will also be available online via GoToMeeting, said Supervisor Chris Barnett.

For directions on how to access the township’s GoToMeeting page, visit oriontownship.org and look under the Government tab and click on Agendas, Synopses, & Minutes for the current meeting agenda.

Township officials plan to build a new township Hall and police building on approximately five acres of the 76 acres of land the township owns on Joslyn Road just north of Greenshield Road.

The township has planned to take out up to $15 million in bonds to pay for the project and has saved $2.5 million for the project.

The township board has changed its meeting location for the foreseeable future from Township Hall to the Orion Center, if the board meets in-person.

If the board does not meet in-person, instructions on how to join the meeting online will be at the top the meeting agenda.

If the board does meet in person, it will continue to have virtual accommodations for those who wish to participate from home.

The board meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

The board did not hold a meeting on Aug. 3 due to the Aug. 4 primary election.

The next regularly scheduled Orion Township Board of Trustees meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

Meetings are also televisied on orionontv.org, Comcast and AT&T U-verse.

— By Jim Newell