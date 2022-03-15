Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting on Monday, March 7, 2022

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation given by City Light Church, Charity Walkowski.

All rose for Pledge of Allegiance led by LOHS Unified Basketball Team.

Supervisor Barnett honored LOHS Unified Basketball Team as citizen of the month for their accomplishments, and the incredible job they have done representing Lake Orion by showing us all the true purpose of sports.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,381,753.58 and payrolls of $316,206.64

Total disbursement of funds of $1,697,960.22.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved minutes – Board Workshop, February 22, 2022, as presented.

Approved minutes – Public Hearing, February 22, 2022, as presented.

Approved minutes – Regular Meeting, February 22, 2022, as presented.

Approved solicitation request for VFW Post 334 – Buddy Poppy fundraiser.

Accepted resignation of Clerk III – Voter Registration, Rita Heady, with regret.

Authorized Supervisor to enter into an agreement with the Michigan State Police for the 2022 Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance (EFLEA) Grant in an amount not to exceed $3,171.20.

Authorized Fire Department to purchase one rescue boat package from ONEboat, in an amount not to exceed $74,985.35.

Authorized Fire Department to purchase ten sets of turnout gear from Apollo Fire Equipment in an amount not to exceed $27,570.00.

Authorized IT/AV Technician to purchase Dell Rugged Books and accessories in an amount not to exceed $37,076.52 and authorized the Budget & Procurement Director and Accounting Controller to make the necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized Building Official to initiate the buyout of the 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 lease and authorized the Budget & Procurement Director to do a budget adjustment in the amount of $28,132.22.

Set Public Hearing for condemnation for 3826 Gainesborough for March 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. and authorized Clerk to publish.

Referred back to the Planning Commission for PC-2021-78, The Woodlands Concept & Eligibility PUD Plan, Concept 3, 166 units with board recommendations.

Approved Township Board to review the draft master plan and forward questions to Planning & Zoning.

Received and filed the 4th quarter Treasurers report, as presented.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Community Improvement Plan update, as presented.

Received and filed 2021 Community Survey presentation and report, as presented.

Received and filed 2021 eCities 5-Star recognition, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk